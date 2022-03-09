Letters: Groundwater Awareness Week; Adapt to change

Groundwater Awareness Week

Any resource taken for granted is a resource at risk of being lost. That is why the California Groundwater Association, the Groundwater Foundation, and the National Ground Water Association will be joining hundreds of organizations across the country in celebrating National Groundwater Awareness Week, March 6-12.

National Groundwater Awareness Week, now in its 23rd year, is an annual week of awareness, education, and advocacy focusing on one of the nation’s most precious resources.

California depends on groundwater for nearly 46% of its public water. It also provides more than 1.4 million residents with safe and clean water through their private water wells. The United States uses 79.6 billion gallons per day of fresh groundwater for public supply, private supply, irrigation, livestock, manufacturing, mining, thermoelectric power and other purposes.

For those California residents who rely on private water wells, we encourage you to use Groundwater Awareness Week to test, tend and treat your private water system. An annual inspection of your well and its water can not only save you thousands of dollars in potential damages but can also protect the health of your family.

To find a certified water well contractor in your area, you can visit: wellowner.org.

Whether it’s writing a letter to your representative, posting groundwater facts on social media or having your own water supply tested and treated, please remember to take time this week and help protect groundwater in California!

Dave Schulenberg

Executive Director – California Groundwater Association, Sacramento

Adapt to change

April 10, 2022 marks 30 years after a drunk driver hit me when I was 16 years old. I had a four-month-long coma, broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries. My gait and speech is not perfect, and I read lips. Years of therapy and personal strength paid off.

Inspiring people is my goal. In 2006, I started speaking at Every 15 Minutes retreats with First Responders and at schools and groups in six cities teaching teenagers to not drink and drive. I also had letters in California newspapers between 2007 and 2020 reminding readers to drive sober.

The 21st century made history like no other. California had disasters: companies declared bankruptcy, drought, inflation, pandemics, smash and grab robberies, supply chain shortages, wildfires, etc. People are tired of the “new normal.”

My uphill struggle brought unexpected outcomes for my work: three certificates and a prestigious medal from the law enforcement. Adapt to the changes and the future will benefit you.

Lori Martin

Tracy