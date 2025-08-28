Karen Fitch’s Aug. 22 letter, “Mayor aims to silence councilmember,” presents a passionate defense of Councilmember Yvonne Martínez Beltrán. However, it is essential to clarify the facts and challenge the narrative that Beltrán is merely “daring to speak up” against power.

The truth is more complex and deserves thoughtful examination.

An independent investigation concluded that Mayor Mark Turner did not push, yell at or behave aggressively toward Councilmember Martínez Beltrán during their Feb. 7 interaction. The report found that Turner “lifted his right arm slightly” and “appeared to touch” Beltrán’s forearm—an act that investigators described as casual and non-aggressive.

Yet Martínez Beltrán filed a police report alleging that Turner pushed her in the stomach, causing pain and yelled at her. These claims were not substantiated by video evidence or witness testimony.

This raises a troubling question: why do Martínez Beltrán’s supporters continue to ignore the findings of the investigation and instead perpetuate a narrative of victimhood? Why is casual contact—common in everyday conversation—being distorted into something vicious or demeaning?

Moreover, Martínez Beltrán’s pattern of behavior toward colleagues and community members has included documented instances of bullying, intimidation and discriminatory remarks. These actions have sown division and disrupted the collaborative spirit that Morgan Hill’s leadership strives to uphold. Yet her supporters remain silent on these issues. Why is that?

Even more concerning is Martínez Beltrán’s recent alignment with Sean Allen, President of the Silicon Valley NAACP. According to a public document from the Santa Clara County Personnel Board, Allen was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office for sustained sexual harassment over a two-year period. This association raises serious questions about judgment and accountability.

Why does this not seem to trouble those who claim to champion justice and integrity?

Karen Fitch also suggests that Mayor Turner is retaliating against Martínez Beltrán. But the only consistent reference to retaliation appears to come from Martínez Beltrán herself, who frequently cites her 42% vote share in the last mayoral election.

While it’s natural to be proud of electoral support, the repeated invocation of this statistic—especially after losing in every precinct—suggests unresolved resentment. Is this frustration fueling the ongoing hostility toward Mayor Turner?

Fitch’s assertion that women who speak out against powerful men are dragged through the mud deserves scrutiny. Certainly, women must be empowered to raise concerns. But we must also ask: What happens when those concerns are fabricated or exaggerated? When a woman disrupts proceedings, acts unprofessionally, and then resorts to claims of assault without evidence, it undermines the credibility of genuine victims.

Martínez Beltrán did not claim she was touched on the arm—she claimed she was pushed in the stomach. That distinction matters.

Women, especially Hispanic women who have fought hard for representation and respect, should be outraged that such tactics are being used to manipulate public perception. Martínez Beltrán’s actions risk setting back the progress of the very movements she claims to support. Accountability is not betrayal—it is a necessary step toward integrity.

Those closest to Martínez Beltrán, who know the truth, must find the courage to speak honestly. If they continue to enable her behavior out of loyalty or political convenience, they contribute to the erosion of trust in our local government. Morgan Hill deserves leaders who unite, not divide; who tell the truth, not twist it; and who serve with humility, not hostility.

Let us move forward with clarity, compassion, and a commitment to facts—not fiction.

Kathy Sullivan

Morgan Hill