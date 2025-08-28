Caltrans will soon begin work to modify the intersection of U.S. 101 at Rocks Road and Cannon Road in San Benito County.

The project will include the closure of the median opening on Highway 101, and the elimination of all through passage and left turn maneuvers from Rocks and Cannon roads onto the southbound freeway, says an announcement from Caltrans.

The intersection is located south of San Juan Bautista, just east of Monterey RV Park. Rocks Road is on the southeast side of U.S. 101, and Cannon Road is directly across on the southwest side of the highway.

With the closure of the median, left turn options from U.S. 101 to Rocks Road and Cannon Road, as well as u-turns, will be eliminated, Caltrans added.

The intersection project will result in temporary lanes closures at Rocks Road and Cannon Road on Sept. 12 during the overnight hours.

The traveling public can expect a full closure of the median opening on U.S. 101 at Rocks Road and Cannon Road. Caltrans has posted electronic message boards and detour signs to alert travelers of this upcoming roadwork.

Upon completion of the median closure, motorists wishing to travel south onto Highway 101 from Rocks Road will make a right turn onto northbound U.S. 101 to the State Route 156 interchange and return via southbound U.S. 101.

In addition, motorists wanting to travel north onto U.S. 101 from Cannon Road will need to travel south on Highway 101 to the San Juan Road Interchange, where they can access northbound U.S. 101, Caltrans added.

Emergency vehicles will maintain full access to the median openings at Rocks and Cannon roads.

The contractor for the $854,000 project is Midstate Barrier of Stockton, Caltrans said.