good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
50.5 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
March 8, 2023
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter to the editor: Let common sense prevail

By: Aurelio Zuñiga
20
0

Recently the hot topic in the news is the deficit reduction debate. The debate tries to link Social Security to the federal deficit. Social Security plays no direct role in the nation’s deficit. It does not depend on income tax revenue. 

It’s true that as more people retire and with more people living longer, the surplus funds will run out. 

However, there are many ways to strengthen Social Security. We can raise the cap on income subject to FICA taxes or we can completely remove the cap. We can raise the payroll-tax rate on employers and employees. If we believe that Social Security is serving a useful purpose then Congress must do what is needed to satisfy its funding requirements. To this date, neither party has provided any solutions. 

It is my sincere hope that common sense will prevail and that democrats and republicans will come together and make the necessary changes to Social Security to satisfy its funding requirements for generations to come. 

Aurelio Zuñiga 

Hollister

Aurelio Zuñiga

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Local Scene: Academic honors; Coffee with the Mayor

Aurelio Zuñiga -
Patwardhan named to Dean’s List Tanmay Patwardhan, of Morgan Hill,...
Business

Much more rain ahead, again, in weather forecasts

Aurelio Zuñiga -
The rain-weary Central Coast and Bay Area are being...
Business

Prado Foundation celebrates donation from LDS church

Aurelio Zuñiga -
With a donation from the Morgan Hill Church of...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,227FollowersFollow
2,869FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Academic honors; Coffee with the Mayor

Much more rain ahead, again, in weather forecasts