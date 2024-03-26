Wow, I just received a phone call that was a real surprise! Our Morgan Hill Police Department called saying that someone had found my wallet in the parking garage and turned it in to the MHPD lost and found. All the money and credit cards were left in the wallet.

I asked for their name so I could thank them personally… no name left. So, I hope you’re reading this. Thank You.

Character is what you do when no one is looking. You have character!! And thanks to our great Police Department for the follow-through.

Don Holmes

Morgan Hill