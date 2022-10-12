Letter: Running for city council

My name is Bryan Sutherland and I’ve been married 27 years to my beautiful wife Lara. We’ve raised three sons who are all now in their 20s. For the past 22 years I’ve been a pastor at Gateway City Church in San Jose. I’m also CEO of a small business called Vision Guitar, which I started from the ground up 12 years ago. I started selling guitar parts in my garage and now have a 4,000 square foot retail store in San Jose with 8 employees.

I sincerely love all people and one thing I’ve learned as a minister for 22 years is how to listen to people. I feel I can represent the heartbeat of our community.

I am running for City Council because I feel compelled to use my experience with people and business to get involved and help the people and city I love. I will ensure that the City Council is more united in purpose. You can disagree on particular issues but still be united as a City Council and as a community to work together for the betterment of the community.

The top issues for the City of Morgan Hill are public safety, economic growth and rebuilding community trust in our city council. As I’ve been meeting with my local community, public safety is the number one concern. I am the pro-police, anti-crime candidate. I’m proud of our MHPD and have spent time with our police chief acquiring data as to what their needs are as a department. I will work to increase public safety staffing and ensure properly trained personnel for the well-being of Morgan Hill residents.

Economic growth is needed to sustain our public safety goals and ensure we have the proper infrastructure to sustain our growth, such as police, fire, utilities, etc. Focusing on attracting key small to medium sized businesses can help our local residents work where they live while growing our local economy.

I am committed to representing the heartbeat of the community and will work to bring decorum back to the City Council and restore unity.

When balancing the needs of the city as a whole with those of my individual district, it is important to respectfully listen and entertain all sides of any given issue. Even if it’s a district issue, decisions affect Morgan Hill as a whole.

I strongly support local control of growth, and I am opposed to state mandated growth (Senate Bill 330). New growth is inevitable, but it must be done in a sustainable way that is right for Morgan Hill, unlike some of the projects we now see, and we must ensure we have the infrastructure in place to sustain that growth. I will work to preserve the beautiful open space and agricultural resources that surround us.

Bryan Sutherland

Candidate for Morgan Hill City Council,

District B