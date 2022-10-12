good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 12, 2022
Letter: Running for city council

By: Bryan Sutherland
My name is Bryan Sutherland and I’ve been married 27 years to my beautiful wife Lara. We’ve  raised three sons who are all now in their 20s. For the past 22 years I’ve been a pastor at Gateway City Church in San Jose. I’m also CEO of a small business called Vision Guitar, which I started from the ground up 12 years ago. I started selling guitar parts in my garage and now have a 4,000 square foot retail store in San Jose with 8 employees.  

I sincerely love all people and one thing I’ve learned as a minister for 22 years is how to listen  to people. I feel I can represent the heartbeat of our community. 

I am running for City Council because I feel compelled to use my experience with people and  business to get involved and help the people and city I love. I will ensure that the City Council  is more united in purpose. You can disagree on particular issues but still be united as a City  Council and as a community to work together for the betterment of the community. 

The top issues for the City of Morgan Hill are public safety, economic growth and rebuilding community trust in our city  council. As I’ve been meeting with my local community, public safety is the number one concern. I am the pro-police, anti-crime candidate. I’m proud of our MHPD and have spent  time with our police chief acquiring data as to what their needs are as a department. I will work  to increase public safety staffing and ensure properly trained personnel for the well-being of  Morgan Hill residents. 

Economic growth is needed to sustain our public safety goals and ensure we have the proper  infrastructure to sustain our growth, such as police, fire, utilities, etc. Focusing on attracting  key small to medium sized businesses can help our local residents work where they live while  growing our local economy. 

I am committed to representing the heartbeat of the community and will work to bring decorum  back to the City Council and restore unity. 

When balancing the needs of the city as a whole with those of my individual district, it is important to respectfully listen and entertain all sides of any given issue. Even if it’s a district  issue, decisions affect Morgan Hill as a whole.

I strongly support local control of growth, and I am opposed to state mandated growth (Senate  Bill 330). New growth is inevitable, but it must be done in a sustainable way that is right for  Morgan Hill, unlike some of the projects we now see, and we must ensure we have the  infrastructure in place to sustain that growth. I will work to preserve the beautiful open space  and agricultural resources that surround us. 

Bryan Sutherland 

Candidate for Morgan Hill City Council,

District B

Bryan Sutherland

