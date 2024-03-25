Dear Residents of Morgan Hill,

After much consideration and discussions with my husband, Mark Hoffmann, I have decided not to seek re-election to the Morgan Hill City Council (District C) in 2024.

I have had the privilege of serving our city for 12.5 years—first as a Planning Commissioner for 4.5 years, then as a City Councilmember for District C for eight years. Additionally, I also served one term as Commissioner of the Veterans Commission of Santa Clara County from 2016-2020.

While I will continue to serve diligently for the remainder of my term, I believe it is time for new ideas and energy to move our city forward.

I am grateful for the support I have received throughout my time in office, from my small campaign team to all those who believed in me, supported us one way or another, and, of course, to the many who voted for me.

As a firm believer in term limits, I hope voters will consider this option when it appears on the ballot in November.

I want to thank everyone for their support and friendship, and I look forward to spending more time with my husband and supporting his art projects, and to hanging out with friends and family.

I have no plans to seek any other elected positions in the future.

I hope my decision today will encourage other residents of District C to run for office and bring fresh perspectives to our community.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

Rene Spring

Morgan Hill City Council member, District C