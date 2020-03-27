My name is Kaden Kim, and I am a student at the University of California, Berkeley. I was born and raised in Morgan Hill, CA, attending Jackson Elementary, Britton Middle, and Live Oak High School, graduating in 2018.

At Berkeley, my friends and I have built a website to inform the U.S. population of the novel coronavirus, displaying tables and maps of the stats. My team and I update the page every four hours. You can see how popular it is by visiting livecoronaupdates.org

We have over 300,000 views in under two weeks. My site has up-to-date stats and data on the coronavirus in every state, and country affected. My site also has a live news articles feed. All of the information of the site is from many verified sources.

I would love for the Morgan Hill Times to help spread the word on this very informative site. My goal in creating this site was to help everyone stay educated and informed on this topic, in real time.

Kaden Kim

Morgan Hill

