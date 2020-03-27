54.2 F
Governor bans evictions statewide through May 31

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday banned evictions statewide through May 31 for tenants impacted by COVID-19.

The order, which takes effect immediately, prohibits landlords from evicting residential tenants for nonpayment of rent and prohibits enforcement of evictions by law enforcement or courts. It also requires tenants to declare in writing, no more than seven days after the rent comes due, that they cannot pay all or part of their rent due to COVID-19.

Tenants would remain obligated to repay full rent in a timely manner and could still face eviction after the enforcement moratorium is lifted.

On March 24, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors approved a countywide moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 public health crisis. The moratorium, which applies to all 15 cities within the county, is now rendered moot by Newsom’s order.

The Morgan Hill City Council unanimously approved the concept of a moratorium on evictions if the supervisors failed to approve the countywide item.

To view the order, visit tinyurl.com/yx34lujg.

