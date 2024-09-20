I am writing to share some thoughts about last week’s mayoral debate between Mayor Turner and Councilmember Yvonne Martinez Beltran, and the upcoming election.

The debate was hosted by the Morgan Hill chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Unfortunately, while I appreciate the organization’s desire to serve our community and host the debate, it was poorly run and difficult for the candidates and public to follow.

Despite the debate facilitation challenges, the public was able to hear from both candidates and gain greater insight about what both would like to accomplish if elected mayor of Morgan Hill.

Mayor Turner was clear, articulate and provided a crisp record of his accomplishments in his short time as mayor. He also shared well thought out plans and initiatives he would like to propose for Morgan Hill’s future.

Councilmember Beltran, on the other hand, was corrected several times about her stated voting record or initiatives she took credit for accomplishing. She spoke in generalities about her ideas for the future and offered no specific plans or proposals.

As Chair of the Santa Clara County Historical Heritage Commission and former Chair of the Santa Clara County Preservation Alliance (SCCPA), I have worked with Mayor Turner to help raise awareness of our city and county’s rich, diverse history and culture. Despite his incredibly busy schedule, Mayor Turner has volunteered to emcee our SCCPA Awards Night for the last three years.

Additionally, we are currently working with a representative of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe to return artifacts to Morgan Hill that were excavated from our city many years ago.

Having lived in Morgan Hill for 35 years, I have seen many mayors come and go and believe Mayor Turner is one of our very best.

His work ethic is unparalleled, typically arriving at his office before any other city staff and continuing to work late into the evening attending meetings or making public appearances. I have never seen a Morgan Hill mayor as engaged in our community and serving all our diverse people groups as Mayor Turner.

In my mind, the choice for our mayor is clear and I encourage Morgan Hill residents to reelect Mayor Mark Turner.

Tere Johnson

Morgan Hill