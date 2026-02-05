The separation of church and state is not an abstract ideal or a modern invention—it is a foundational safeguard embedded in the fabric of American democracy. Its purpose is not to diminish faith, but to protect both religious freedom and civic equality.

The Founders, many of whom had fled or witnessed the consequences of state endorsed religion in Europe, understood that when government aligns itself with a particular faith, two harms occur simultaneously: religious belief becomes coerced rather than chosen, and citizens who do not share that faith are rendered second class participants in public life.

James Madison warned that even well intentioned religious influence on government “degrades from the equal rank of citizens all those whose opinions in religion do not bend to those of the legislative authority.”

Thomas Jefferson famously described a “wall of separation between Church and State” not to exclude religion from society, but to prevent government from entangling itself with it.

Against this backdrop, it is deeply concerning when a city and its leadership appear to endorse a religious event on city property, particularly at City Hall, the symbolic and literal seat of civic authority. While individuals, including public officials, are fully entitled to their personal religious beliefs and practices, the use of government space or implied sponsorship for a specific religious gathering risks crossing a constitutional line.

Such actions can reasonably be interpreted as government endorsement of religion, which conflicts with the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. They also raise ethical concerns: residents of differing faiths (or of no faith at all) may feel excluded, marginalized or pressured by the suggestion that participation in civic life is linked to religious conformity.

A truly pluralistic democracy requires that government remain neutral in matters of belief. City property and leadership should serve all residents equally, without favoring one religious tradition over others.

Upholding the separation of church and state is not an act of hostility toward religion; it is an affirmation that faith thrives best when it is freely chosen, and that government functions best when it belongs to everyone.

Respecting this boundary is essential to maintaining public trust, constitutional integrity and the inclusive civic space our democracy promises.

Karen Fitch

Morgan Hill