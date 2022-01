Dr. Michael Furlong is a gifted and caring surgeon who has been our ophthalmologist for nearly 20 years, performing several advancement surgeries that have made our sight and our lives much improved.

Not too long ago we were thrilled to welcome him, his lovely wife and their lively boys to Morgan Hill as our neighbors.

Thank you for spotlighting the good work of this remarkable man. Few deserve it more.

Dr. Rob & Marianne Knight

Morgan Hill