December 29, 2022
Letter: It’s time for a transit change

By: Joseph P. Thompson
The Golden Rule in the National Transportation Policy is “efficiency.” So, why do we force motorists and taxpayers to subsidize the most inefficient transport available to us: public sector transit. 

How many Grand Jury Reports are ignored, get shoveled under the rug? How badly should we shaft motorists to keep empty bus seats moving? Why do we pretend that public sector transit is efficient? If it was a horse, we would shoot it. 

Why don’t the elected people tell the unelected “delegates,” directors of the transit agencies, that we must reverse course? Fraud, waste and abuse at the transit agencies undermine our goal of efficient transportation.

It’s time for a change. Give us truth in transportation. It’s long overdue. 

Joseph P. Thompson, Esq. 

Past-Chair, Legislation Committee, Transportation Lawyers Assn. 

Joseph P. Thompson

