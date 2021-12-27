good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
47.9 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
December 27, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter: Inaction on transportation problems is deadly

By: Joseph Thompson
5
0

Whenever I read about another fatal crossover collision I remember giving the eulogy for Morgan Hill’s Janet Graham at her church. The San Benito County Health Nurse was killed in one of these on Hwy. 25 before COG “leaders” decided to install center dividers. 

I remember Gilroy Mayor, VTA-Chair Don Gage telling me that after a carload of teenagers was killed in one of these type of crashes in Gilroy on US 101 before center dividers that while VTA did not have enough money to install center dividers, they did put more than $40 million into their pensions from that year’s appropriations. 

Like its big insolvent “mobility partner” to the north, COG also lacked sufficient funds to install center dividers on heavily traveled highways like Highway 25. Some local editors actually published some of my letters about this phenomenon. While I was axed by SBCBOS & COG’s then-Chair for “harassing” my fellow Task Force members, it didn’t give me much pleasure to be offed. 

After all, I was called a “safety Nazi” at a Transportation Law Institute of the TLA in Washington, D.C., by the then-general counsel of the ATA. 

I recited John Donne’s poem that includes, “never send to know for whom the bell tolls—it tolls for thee” at Janet’s funeral. 

Before Hon. Brad Pike got up his famous Safe on 25 Committee, Janet had sent me to COG to ask them to make Hwy 25 a “safety corridor.” I was on the SBC Safe Kids Coalition with her at the time. I did. I asked. I begged, but the then COG Directors only stared—“like deer in the headlights.” They took no action. And, ironically, later Janet was killed. 

Kick myself for not being a better advocate. Maybe she’d still be alive if I had been at deaf-blind-& dumb COG. 

But in making priorities, government often (not just around these parts) waits for the body count to reach the tipping point. After all, we’ve got to keep those empty bus seats moving. Got to have those empty buses rolling on our streets. Shafting taxpayers with bankrupt boondoggles like County Transit is a worthy goal as long as those empty bus seats get around town. Screw the taxpayers. 

San Benito County is not alone in this. But, I always hoped that SBC could be smarter than their sister counties. Guess I’ve been wrong about that. All these years. 

But ask yourselves: What if we made traffic safety our #1 top priority? What if we said that bus riders can call Uber? I hear that people illegally crossing the border do it. So, how much money could we spend on a more worthy priority (e.g., highway safety) if we tanked public sector bankrupt-from-conception transit? 

Well, I guess the tipping point has not been reached yet. Right? Until then, our #1 top priority is Emperor Transit First. Caveat Viator. (L. “Let the traveler beware.”) 

PS: You know what I want to see as your New Year’s resolution? 

Joseph Thompson 

Charter Member, SBCCOG Citizens Transit Task Force

Joseph Thompson

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Acorns look to put it together for league play

Joseph Thompson -
The Live Oak High boys basketball team was 2-5...
Crime

Police: Woman murdered at Morgan Hill hotel

Joseph Thompson -
A Morgan Hill man is suspected of killing a...
Crime

Morgan Hill man arrested in November homicide

Joseph Thompson -
Police arrested a Morgan Hill man Dec. 22 who...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Acorns look to put it together for league play

Police: Woman murdered at Morgan Hill hotel