Good news for our California law enforcement: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in your favor!

I applaud all our law enforcement officials who have pledged to obey our state law, SB 54.

This law, known as the California Values Act, also referred to as the Sanctuary Law, went into effect on Jan. 1, 2018. It prevents our law enforcement from directly cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) and prevents them from using any resources to assist I.C.E.

The U.S. Supreme Court supported this law in their ruling in June 2020.

In the Gilroy Dispatch issue dated June 19, 2020, County Counsel James R. Williams

was quoted as saying, “Today [June 15,2020] the Supreme Court also rejected the Trump Administration’s misguided effort to overturn California’s Sanctuary laws, [thus] preserving state and local decision-making about how to use state and local resources.”

Thank you to the U.S. Supreme Court for its wisdom.

Bettsy Lima

Gilroy