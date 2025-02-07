Since Jan. 20, I have searched for information that could help people who are vulnerable to ICE questioning or worse—detention. Why? Because I have a permanent tan myself—one I used to be grateful for and now one that leads me to worry.

We know now that ICE has not only approached those with criminal records. In a New Jersey seafood store, ICE came in, asked those of color (only) to show them papers. (After receiving citizenship, many don’t walk around with their papers). The officers detained three people; one was a veteran. No court order. This is why I worry.

I took a photo of my proof of citizenship after I read about that raid. Having to do that made me feel like a second-class citizen which I don’t deserve to be. And I am trying to convince myself that exerting my right not to have to prove my citizenship because I am tan is not worth a night in a cell either.

You know, I grew up passionately dedicated to this country. I still get emotional singing the national anthem. I love and am so grateful for the country that made me feel I belonged…until now. This is a painful time for many of us.

California is a melting pot of races and people of color are vulnerable. Personally, I worry about my employees of color. What do I tell them to do if questioned…if detained illegally? (I say illegally because all our employees have to be cleared by the state after a thorough review of their Live Scan results which go back to their records from age 18 to the present and we make sure they have a legal right to work in the USA).

I shudder to think of the chaos if any of them are caught in the crosshairs. With the shortage of caregivers, how would we help our vulnerable older adult clients? Can one get released as soon as papers are provided or do they need to go to court? Will any of us be safe in a cell of ICE detainees, some of whom are criminals?

It is comforting to know that our leaders and our police are there for us. But while there has been a recommendation not to open the door if ICE comes knocking, I am concerned about a “sweep” at Arteaga’s, or eager ICE agents stopping at a restaurant. What should we do then?

If we don’t resist, we allow wrong to perpetuate; we let them trample on our rights. But if we do as that veteran did, we could be detained.

Can the police department intervene? Will the attorney general’s or the governor’s office have a crisis hotline if ICE wants to detain someone with legal status until they prove they have a legal right to be here? We get it—California has our backs. What does that mean?

I am hoping your investigative reporters can help find resource information and provide tips on how to handle “real life” scenarios because the websites have little information.

Dorie Sugay

Gilroy