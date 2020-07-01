We would like to sincerely thank the residents of Morgan Hill and San Martin, for writing protest comment letters to the Draft Environmental Impact Report for the California High Speed Rail project, San Jose to Merced section.

We would like to thank Kathy Sullivan, President of the Morgan Hill Historical Society for writing one of the best letters and The Sierra Club Loma Prieta Chapter for their letter in opposition to HSR destroying our amazing Coyote Valley.

I hope that our South Valley residents, businesses and organizations understand the clear and present danger that HSR could be to our quality of life, property values and the divided destruction of the city we love so much. This leads me to thanking Morgan Hill City Manager Christina Turner and the city council for encouraging us to speak up about this threat to all of us!

Ever Onward,

Swanee Edwards

San Martin