Members of the public can start submitting comments on a recent impact study of a proposed medical, commercial and residential project off Tennant Avenue in south Morgan Hill.

The project, known as the Lillian Commons Medical Campus, is located on a 17.69-acre parcel on the southeast corner of Juan Hernandez Drive and Barrett Avenue. The proposal includes a 4,500-square-foot urgent care center, 10,000-square-foot medical building, 100,000-square-foot hospital with 55 beds, a three-story parking garage with 500 spaces, a 10,000-square-foot commercial retail/restaurant building and a 200-unit multi-family residential development, according to a “notice of intent to adopt a mitigated negative declaration” prepared by city staff.

The City of Morgan Hill recently prepared an “initial study” to evaluate the environmental impacts of the proposed Lillian Commons project. The public comment period began June 30 and will continue until July 30.

The Morgan Hill Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the project and environmental review document at the Aug. 25 meeting.

The project is proposed by Lillian Commons LLC, which is based in Mountain View.

A summary of the project’s impact, from the draft mitigated negative declaration, predicts the proposal will not produce a “significant” environmental impact because measures to mitigate such impacts are included in the proposal. The “initial study” of the proposal, commissioned by the city, is 178 pages long and lists in detail the potential impacts and mitigation efforts.

The property where Lillian Commons is proposed is a vacant parcel, with an existing medical office complex located next door on Juan Hernandez Drive. The site is across the street from Barrett Elementary and adjacent to the U.S. 101 freeway. Residential neighborhoods are located to the north and west of the property.

Public comments on the impact study can be submitted in writing to the City of Morgan Hill Development Services Department at 17575 Peak Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA 95037, Attn: Adam Paszkowski, Principal Planner; or by email to [email protected]