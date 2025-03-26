Regarding the nazi flag on Burnett overpass on Highway 101 in Morgan Hill: I’m writing to you because the group of people who have their rallies on Fridays on the Burnett Bridge overpass on 101 in Morgan Hill had a nazi flag hanging on the overpass yesterday, alongside their U.S. and Trump flags.

They always do this during heavy Friday rush hour traffic, and are a huge traffic hazard/distraction, but this is even more unacceptable. We have been having to endure near accidents for years now (I nearly rear-ended someone the first time I saw them and have almost been rear-ended twice because of their distraction). Sometimes they shout at the traffic and try to get people to honk.

This was an even bigger hazard because of how upsetting and shocking it is, and I know for a fact that people were video recording and taking photos from their vehicles. Not only are they a hazard to drivers (their sole intended audience since they’re doing it on a freeway overpass in both directions), but they are hanging their flags on public property. I’m pretty sure I couldn’t hang a large sign for my business on those overpasses.

Why can they hang their flags and signs on the overpass? Why aren’t they required to carry their flags or have them attached to their vehicles? If it’s public property or property of the City of Morgan Hill, why are they allowed to attach those flags and signs?

I called the local non-emergency California Highway Patrol to communicate how hazardous they are to traffic and even more so with their nazi flag. They of course were aware of it but stated that the bridge is the jurisdiction of the sheriff’s department, so connected me through.

I spoke with the person at the sheriff’s department who acknowledged they are aware of it and had several officers respond regarding the nazi flag, but that people are allowed to protest.

They are not protesting anything. They are having “rallies.” They even announce their gatherings (I saw at Free Republic) as “Trump Rally.”

It’s my understanding that Morgan Hill requires special permits for rallies where fees are involved. I know it’s not a large capacity event so maybe the permit wouldn’t be required, but their organizers call it a rally and it also doesn’t seem to be a protest. They aren’t protesting anything that I can tell.

They’re only promoting MAGA/Trump/naziism. I’m guessing I’m uninformed about what constitutes a protest, but if nothing else, when safety is an issue are there not restrictions about where one can or cannot protest? They can “protest” farther down the street, not on the overpass, or in town where they won’t be as much of a safety hazard because even if they cause accidents, they will be at lower speeds and not as many lanes of traffic.

I read that there are “reasonable time, place, and manner” restrictions where protests can be limited to the time of day. Even if they were limited to times of day that are not rush hour, they still pose a hazard as a distraction—but they would perhaps be less dangerous with fewer vehicles on the road. I read that one has “the right to assemble and express political views as long as traffic and safety issues do not arise.”

I don’t travel that section of highway every day like my husband does, but in the few by comparison times that I have on a Friday, the risk of accidents seems high.

Roxana Bliss

Morgan Hill