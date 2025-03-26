Don Gage—a South County icon of politics and a beloved member of the Gilroy community—died on March 25 at age 79.

Gage’s political career started in 1981 and spanned a range of local offices and specialties. He served as a Gilroy City Council member from 1981-1991; mayor from 1991-1997 and from 2013-2015; Santa Clara County Supervisor from 1997-2010; and Santa Clara Valley Water District Director from 2010-2012.

Gage’s wife, Jeanne Gage, said he died due to complications from a fall he took at their Gilroy home. Jeanne said the family recently had begun to plan a party for his upcoming 80th birthday.

Don and Jeanne Gage were married for 42 years.

“Don’s authenticity had a charm about it all on its own,” Jeanne said. “He was one of the more dedicated, determined people you would ever want to meet. He was smart, practical. He was a very forthright kind of guy.”

Gage, who was born and raised in Gilroy, was known for his strong leadership abilities as he sought to treat all people with respect and dignity, regardless of background or beliefs, Gilroy City Hall said in a press release.

“His legacy is one of steadfast public service, thoughtful leadership and an enduring commitment to the well-being and dignity of every member of our community,” Mayor Greg Bozzo said in a statement. “He served not for recognition, but out of a genuine love for the city he called home.”

Through his public service, Gage impacted the lives of constituents from all walks of life. He was once recognized by the county for leading efforts to widen Highway 101; protect open space; adopt guidelines to regulate group homes; and build the South County Courthouse in Morgan Hill.

He chaired an effort with the City of San Jose to improve services for older adults and created a county graffiti program. He was a recipient of the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce’s Man of the Year award and accepted the Helen Putnam Award for creating the Gilroy Youth Center, reads a proclamation presented to him by the county several years ago.

Longtime family friend Jeff Speno said Gage’s effectiveness as a political representative was evident by his popularity. He fondly recalled that when Gage announced his intent to run for office early in his career, other prospective candidates would bow out, knowing that Gage was likely to win the polling in a landslide.

“He was a big part of Gilroy for many, many years,” said Speno, who has known Gage and his family for about 40 years. “He loved his family and Gilroy. He was always intelligent and a reasonable politician. He really listened to people; he was very caring and sensible; and very well liked and well respected.”

Speno added that Gage was in elected public service “for the right reasons, to help the community.”

Gage was also “the surprise package,” Jeanne said, as he was known to quickly subvert all expectations and assumptions that any stranger or new acquaintance might make of him.

“He was very informed and very smart. Your whole opinion of him would change” after getting to know him, Jeanne said.

Don Gage loved gardening, hunting and fishing, Jeanne said. The tomatoes he grew in their backyard were enjoyed by neighbors. He taught firearms and hunting safety to generations of youth who grew up in Gilroy.

“He was probably one of the more effective leaders in Gilroy, and in his personal life,” Jeanne said.