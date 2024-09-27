While the mayoral candidate forum on Sept. 12 had its challenges, the second forum, sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Morgan Hill and the City of Morgan Hill, for school board trustee candidates on Sept. 19 was a great success.

We extend our thanks to the four candidates who participated: Jennifer Marquez (Area 5), Rebecca Munson and Mary Patterson (both Area 6), and Veronica Andrade (Area 7). Over the course of two hours, they tackled difficult questions with grace and respect for one another.

It was evident that these candidates share a common goal: ensuring the best for the 8,000 students of the Morgan Hill Unified School District.

As president of AAUW Morgan Hill, I can attest to the dedication and hard work that goes into organizing these forums. Our branch takes on this responsibility because we deeply value the role of an informed electorate in our democracy.

We look forward to the upcoming third candidate forum for city council members, also taking place on Sept. 26, and hope the community continues to engage in these important discussions.

Krisse Boursier

AAUW Morgan Hill, President