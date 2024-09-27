Authorities are investigating a structure fire that destroyed the NAPA Auto Parts store in downtown Morgan Hill late at night Sept. 25.

Cal Fire and Morgan Hill Fire Department crews responded to a report of a fire at the store’s address, at 17650 Monterey Road, about 10pm, according to Cal Fire Public Information Officer Chelsea Burkett. The first engine that arrived called in for more resources after seeing heavy smoke and flames coming from the building immediately upon arrival.

Additional fire engines responded from Gilroy, San Jose, South Santa Clara County, Santa Clara County Fire District and other agencies, Burkett said. Initially, firefighters entered the burning building but had to retreat shortly due to the heat and smoke.

Crews battled the blaze throughout the night and had the fire contained by early in the morning Sept. 26. The last firefighting crews left the scene just before 2pm, Burkett said.

The building suffered “extensive damage,” Burkett said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.