June 21, 2023
CommunityFeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter: Fill the boot for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

By: Herb Alpers 
The men and women of CAL FIRE SCU, South County Fire District, and Morgan Hill Fire will be out conducting a Fill the Boot event to benefit MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association) on Friday, June 30, Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2. 

We will be at the intersections of Monterey and Tennant, and Monterey and Main on Friday afternoon; and at Monterey and Tennant, and Cochrane and Madrone on Saturday and Sunday. 

Please come out and help support the MDA! It has been a couple of years since we were able to run this event, and we are excited to be back out in the intersections to once again help out MDA. 

Herb Alpers 

Fire Captain, CAL FIRE SCU SSCCFD

Herb Alpers 

