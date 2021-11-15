Letter: Empty reservoir is not Valley Water’s fault

I am a Valley Water Ambassador for District 1, here in South County. I would like to make a statement for the record about who is responsible for draining Anderson Dam.

On Feb. 20, 2020, Valley Water received a letter from Ms. Sharon Tapia, Chief of the Division of Dam Safety at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. In the third paragraph of that letter she states: “Based on the continuing risk to the public, I am directing you to maintain the reservoir at a height no higher than the elevation of 565 feet to go into effect immediately.” She goes on to say, “You must take all appropriate measures to maintain and quickly lower the reservoir to the elevation of 565 feet.”

This is why Valley Water had to drain Anderson. They were given a deadline to do so, of Oct. 1, 2020, by the federal government.

I hope this will help stop Valley Water being blamed for emptying Anderson Reservoir.

Finally, EVERYONE with a yard or grass in South County have had wild things digging for food (grubs) and water. This has been a deep drought and continues to challenge wild pigs, turkeys, raccoons, squirrels, and many other animals looking for food and water. We have wild foothills within three miles of our valley floor. They are simply hungry and thirsty. This invasion is also not Valley Water’s fault.

Swanee Edwards

San Martin