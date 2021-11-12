good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 12, 2021
RIBBON CUTTING Jackson Academy of Math and Music Principal Patrick Buchser, music teachers Suzanne Lambert and Dr. Russell Zimmer, MHUSD Superintendent Dr. Carmen Garcia, MHUSD Board President Wendy Sullivan, Trustee Dr. Ivan Rosales-Montes and Board Vice President John Horner stand on stage for the ribbon cutting of JAMM’s new, expanded multi-purpose room.  Photo submitted by MHUSD
JAMM celebrates new, upgraded multi-purpose room

Facility will accommodate school band performances

By: Staff Report
Morgan Hill Unified School District officials earlier this month celebrated the completion and opening of a new band performance facility at Jackson Academy of Math & Music.

The new multi-purpose room and renovation project at JAMM, which is located on Fountain Oaks Drive in east Morgan Hill, includes new music classrooms and upgraded audiovisual equipment for stage performances, MHUSD spokeswoman Lanae Bays said in a press release.

New roll-up doors have been added to easily connect the multi-purpose room—which is used daily as the school’s cafeteria—to the outdoors. A new kitchen facility has been added to accommodate more food storage as well space to support a full service cooking facility in the future.

Five existing classrooms have been renovated into a large band room, with new flooring to accommodate a music and piano room, Bays said. The expansion includes a new fire sprinkler system and resealing of the school parking lot.

“Today we celebrate the culmination of nearly two years of construction…a tremendous amount of hard work that has resulted in an exciting physical transformation with new and renovated facilities,” said MHUSD Superintendent Dr. Carmen Garcia.

The JAMM multi-purpose room and band room expansion project was funded by the MUSD Measure G bond, which was approved by the voters in 2012.

Kent Construction was the contractor for the JAMM project.

At the Nov. 8 grand opening ceremony, JAMM Principal Patrick Buchser recognized the school’s music teachers, Russell Zimmer and Suzanne Lambert, as well as Amanda Knudsen-Raudsep, who helped launch the JAMM music program in 2012.

Buchser also “acknowledged the caliber of the music teachers on his staff and expressed gratitude for the community who came together to support a music program at JAMM,” says the press release.

The school offers band and musical education programs to all K-8 students.

