“Attack is the best form of defense” sums up the disappointing pattern in Morgan Hill’s response to Councilmember Yvonne Martínez Beltrán’s complaint against Mayor Mark Turner.

Instead of thoughtful engagement with her allegations—which everyone admits included unwanted physical contact by the mayor, in front of witnesses at a council meeting—city officials and segments of the community immediately mobilized to put Martínez Beltrán and her motives on trial. She was labeled a “frivolous litigant” and a “bully,” and subjected to a campaign of personal disparagement, with years-old grievances resurrected to discredit her—while the serious underlying conduct was deflected or minimized.

This would be dismaying even if the city’s internal process had been flawless—but it was not. The investigation declined to interview all relevant witnesses, ignored persistent patterns of exclusion and marginalization described by Martínez Beltrán and others, dismissed context as “irrelevant,” and rushed key public hearings during a period when council was traditionally in recess—against the requests of the NAACP, Martínez Beltrán and concerned citizens.

The fact that the investigation reported “no evidence of assault” is hardly vindication: it is a reflection of a process designed to answer only narrow questions, while sidestepping the broader context and impact. The city’s own records show Turner did touch Martínez Beltrán, a fact confirmed by all parties, even if the report chose not to weigh meaning or pattern.

But even if we set aside every shortcoming of the process, the way this was handled by our leadership is unacceptable.

Rather than allow for honest review or reflection, Mayor Turner and his supporters responded with public and private attacks. In his own words, Turner branded the complaint as “lies,” and said, “when one instigates falsehoods, she should do all she can to be present to answer for her bad behavior,” and dismissed those supporting Martínez Beltrán as “buying into the false accusations.”

Worse, Turner threatened to strip her of her Mayor Pro Tem role while the complaint was still unresolved, using his office as both shield and weapon.

This is not leadership, it is bullying by official power, and it sets a chilling tone for all who might consider speaking up about workplace misconduct in the future.

Physical contact that is not welcomed or invited is always worthy of scrutiny—especially when one party holds higher office. But Morgan Hill’s message is clear: bring a complaint about those in power, and you’ll find yourself under public attack, your career on the line, your credibility questioned at every turn and your experience of being touched effectively dismissed.

No matter where one stands on the intricacies of process or evidence, we should all agree that character assassination and threats of reprisal have no place in our civic culture. Attack should not, and cannot, be our community’s standard for responding to complaints of misconduct, especially when the facts show unwanted physical contact did occur.

Morgan Hill deserves transparency, fairness and a government that is as concerned with justice as it is with its own reputation.

Jennifer Blalack

Morgan Hill

Editor’s note: The Times has previously reported that the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges in relation to Councilmember Yvonne Martínez Beltrán’s complaint against Mayor Mark Turner.