Where have our mayor and city council gone? Morgan Hill City Council meetings for March 20, March 27, April 3 and April 17 were canceled with no explanation.

Why were these meetings canceled? These are not dates noted as canceled per council policy in the approved 2024 city council meeting schedule. This makes me wonder what the council and city administration meant with their 2024-25 “Strategic Priority Community Engagement.”

And why no Saturday coffees with the mayor? The last was in June 2023 with Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas. Residents show up for these.

As a fallback, you can join Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley the first Saturday of most months at 9:30am for conversation, coffee and donuts.

Doug Muirhead

Morgan Hill