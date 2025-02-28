In response to Mayor Mark Turner, “We are better than this (Morgan Hill Times, Feb. 14):

Mayor Turner, your recent letter/editorial on the state of immigration discourse in Morgan Hill offers a well-meaning but ultimately insufficient response to the urgent challenges facing our community and our nation.

While your call for civility and unity is commendable, it falls far short of the action required in a time when hateful rhetoric and discrimination are not just hypothetical concerns but lived realities for many residents, for our neighbors, for your constituents.

The current state of our union does not allow for passive reflection; it demands decisive action and leadership. Your statement acknowledges that racial slurs are being hurled at residents, that legal migrants are being harassed in public spaces, and that children live in fear due to the toxicity of the immigration debate.

Yet, rather than calling for direct intervention, your response centers on “robust conversation” and a vague appeal to understanding differing opinions. This approach dangerously equates the voices of the oppressed with those of the oppressors.

Hate speech and racial intimidation are not mere “differing perspectives” to be tolerated—they are direct attacks on the dignity and safety of our community members and must be unequivocally condemned.

Furthermore, your assertion that “laws and legislation cannot govern someone’s thoughts and actions” misses a critical point. While laws may not dictate beliefs, they absolutely can and should regulate behavior.

Our community must enforce strong anti-discrimination policies, hold accountable those who engage in harassment, and provide protections for those being targeted. Without action, appeals to kindness and understanding ring hollow in the face of real and escalating harm.

This is not a moment for passive bystanders. The future of our community depends on upstanders—those willing to take a stand against bigotry, and not merely observe and lament its presence.

Leaders must lead, not just reflect. If we want to “bring Morgan Hill together,” we must do so with policies and actions that make it clear: there is no room for hate here.

It is time for our community to move beyond platitudes and take concrete steps to ensure that Morgan Hill is a place where all residents—regardless of their background—are protected, valued and empowered.

True unity is not built by merely acknowledging division; it is built by actively dismantling the structures and behaviors that cause it. The time for passive reflection has passed. It is time for action.

Karen Fitch

Morgan Hill