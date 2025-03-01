While Valley Water rebuilds Anderson Dam, we have ensured that Coyote Creek and the Coyote Percolation Ponds in South San José have enough water to recharge groundwater and support the surrounding habitat and wildlife.

In November 2024, our agency completed the Cross Valley Pipeline Extension Project, an important effort to enhance water supply and provide environmental benefits in South County. This pipeline extension allows us to send additional imported water into Coyote Creek and the downstream percolation ponds while we rebuild Anderson Dam.

Anderson Reservoir typically serves as the primary water source for Coyote Creek and the ponds. However, the reservoir’s levels are low due to the federal government’s order to keep water levels at 3% of the dam’s capacity. The reservoir will stay empty during the dam’s rebuilding.

That’s why this pipeline extension is so important; it helps keep the creek and the ponds supplied with water.

We extended a new branch off the existing pipeline by 7,200 feet (more than 1.25 miles) to deliver imported water into Coyote Creek near the Coyote Creek Golf Club. Before this extension, imported water could only be released into Coyote Creek about a quarter mile downstream of Anderson Dam.

Now, Valley Water can provide up to 22,000 gallons of water per minute directly into Coyote Creek. The water will flow downstream and percolate within Coyote Creek and the Coyote Percolation Pond, replenishing the groundwater aquifer in Coyote Valley and South San José. Additionally, the water flow will benefit fish, wildlife and habitat along Coyote Creek.

In October 2024, our staff and contractor successfully tested the new Cross Valley Pipeline Extension and its outlet structure. We expect to begin delivering water from the Cross Valley Pipeline Extension into Coyote Creek this summer.

The California Department of Water Resources helped fund this vital infrastructure project through a $5.8 million grant. We appreciate the partnership and contribution from our state partner.

The Cross Valley Pipeline Extension Project is one of four projects associated with our work to build a new outlet tunnel at Anderson Dam. We must complete each of the four projects and the tunnel project before we can begin rebuilding the dam.

Completing this pipeline extension project is a great success. It will help us maintain our groundwater levels and ensure residents and businesses have a reliable water supply while we rebuild Anderson Dam.

John Varela is the District 1 Director on the Valley Water board.