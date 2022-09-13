good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
75.5 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 13, 2022
Article Search
Leadership Morgan Hill Class of 2022 member Doug Hall poses with one of the 15 safety signs designed and installed throughout Morgan Hill by this year’s LMH participants. The pictured sign is located on Hale Avenue, just north of Llagas Avenue. Contributed photo.
NewsBusinessFeaturedLocal News

Leadership Class project promotes road safety, welcomes visitors

Effort includes signage, education campaign

By: Michael Moore
39
0

Leadership Morgan Hill’s Class of 2022 is working on a community service project that promotes cycling and pedestrian safety, and the co-existence of these non-motorized activities with vehicular uses on the public roadways throughout town. 

The nonprofit class’s three-part project evolved from a series of brainstorming sessions that identified 22 “great ideas to benefit and enhance the Morgan Hill community,” says a press release from Leadership Morgan Hill. Over the last nine months, the class worked together to develop, fundraise, design and promote the project “from inspiration to final execution.”

The project’s three components are: two large signs—one at each of the north and south ends of town—welcoming visitors to Morgan Hill; 15 street signs designed and installed throughout town promoting safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians; and an educational aspect focused on promoting automobile, cycling and pedestrian safety. 

For the educational element, class members spent several hours at events like the Morgan Hill Friday Night Music Series handing out bicycle reflectors, maps of local bike trails and stickers, says the press release. The class will also coordinate a sharing of safety information with as many Morgan Hill Unified School District students and families as they can reach. 

“We all agreed that Morgan Hill is a warm and caring community. Creating safety signs and educating the community about sharing the roads in a safe and respectful manner seemed like a great way to add value to our great little city,” said Michele Tellez, Leadership Morgan Hill Class of 2022 President. “Being from a cycling family, road safety is close to my heart so seeing this project come to life is very gratifying. Also, those of us who live in Morgan Hill welcome others to enjoy what our city has to offer and creating the new welcome signs at each end of Monterey Road just adds to our overall ‘Morgan Hill Cares’ campaign.”

Leadership Morgan Hill is a nonprofit training program designed to educate and inspire participants for community leadership and volunteer service. Each year, the nonprofit hosts a nine-month program for its distinct class of participants, providing them with in-depth knowledge and insight into the community of Morgan Hill. 

Also each year, the current Leadership Morgan Hill class is tasked with developing and implementing a group project that provides a community benefit. 

This year’s class project was funded entirely by donations from local businesses and nonprofits, and the sale of brick pavers that will be installed at the base of the two new “Welcome to Morgan Hill” gateway signs, says the press release. 

Amy Martinez, a member of the Leadership Class of 2022, said her participation in the program has offered a “once in a lifetime experience.”

“In the past nine months I have found myself stretched out of my comfort zone in many new and different ways, from being more on the shy side to facilitating one of our leadership development classes,” Martinez said. “Being surrounded and supported by such incredible classmates has made all the difference. It’s hard to put into words how valuable this opportunity has been, and I will continue to use all that I have learned from Leadership Morgan Hill in both my personal and professional life.” 

A graduation ceremony will be held on Sept. 19 to celebrate the successes and course completion for the 23 members of the Leadership Morgan Hill Class of 2022. Recruitment for the class of 2023 is now underway. Anyone interested in learning more about the program can email [email protected] 

Pictured above are examples and locations of the bicycle signs designed by the Leadership Morgan Hill Class of 2022. Contributed photo.
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Santa Clara County rescinds vaccination order for workers in high risk settings

Staff Report -
Workers at Santa Clara County health care and long-term...
Business

Hundreds join rally against Gilroy mining proposal

Michael Moore -
Hundreds of people rallied against a proposed mining project...
Letters

Letters: National Assisted Living Week, rule of law

submitted -
Honor our elders, celebrate joy Now that the closures of...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,213FollowersFollow
2,893FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Santa Clara County rescinds vaccination order for workers in high risk...

Hundreds join rally against Gilroy mining proposal