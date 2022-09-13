Leadership Class project promotes road safety, welcomes visitors

Leadership Morgan Hill’s Class of 2022 is working on a community service project that promotes cycling and pedestrian safety, and the co-existence of these non-motorized activities with vehicular uses on the public roadways throughout town.

The nonprofit class’s three-part project evolved from a series of brainstorming sessions that identified 22 “great ideas to benefit and enhance the Morgan Hill community,” says a press release from Leadership Morgan Hill. Over the last nine months, the class worked together to develop, fundraise, design and promote the project “from inspiration to final execution.”

The project’s three components are: two large signs—one at each of the north and south ends of town—welcoming visitors to Morgan Hill; 15 street signs designed and installed throughout town promoting safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians; and an educational aspect focused on promoting automobile, cycling and pedestrian safety.

For the educational element, class members spent several hours at events like the Morgan Hill Friday Night Music Series handing out bicycle reflectors, maps of local bike trails and stickers, says the press release. The class will also coordinate a sharing of safety information with as many Morgan Hill Unified School District students and families as they can reach.

“We all agreed that Morgan Hill is a warm and caring community. Creating safety signs and educating the community about sharing the roads in a safe and respectful manner seemed like a great way to add value to our great little city,” said Michele Tellez, Leadership Morgan Hill Class of 2022 President. “Being from a cycling family, road safety is close to my heart so seeing this project come to life is very gratifying. Also, those of us who live in Morgan Hill welcome others to enjoy what our city has to offer and creating the new welcome signs at each end of Monterey Road just adds to our overall ‘Morgan Hill Cares’ campaign.”

Leadership Morgan Hill is a nonprofit training program designed to educate and inspire participants for community leadership and volunteer service. Each year, the nonprofit hosts a nine-month program for its distinct class of participants, providing them with in-depth knowledge and insight into the community of Morgan Hill.

Also each year, the current Leadership Morgan Hill class is tasked with developing and implementing a group project that provides a community benefit.

This year’s class project was funded entirely by donations from local businesses and nonprofits, and the sale of brick pavers that will be installed at the base of the two new “Welcome to Morgan Hill” gateway signs, says the press release.

Amy Martinez, a member of the Leadership Class of 2022, said her participation in the program has offered a “once in a lifetime experience.”

“In the past nine months I have found myself stretched out of my comfort zone in many new and different ways, from being more on the shy side to facilitating one of our leadership development classes,” Martinez said. “Being surrounded and supported by such incredible classmates has made all the difference. It’s hard to put into words how valuable this opportunity has been, and I will continue to use all that I have learned from Leadership Morgan Hill in both my personal and professional life.”

A graduation ceremony will be held on Sept. 19 to celebrate the successes and course completion for the 23 members of the Leadership Morgan Hill Class of 2022. Recruitment for the class of 2023 is now underway. Anyone interested in learning more about the program can email [email protected]