November 5, 2020
SCENIC CONNECTION This view shows “punch bowl” that is now protected open space.
Kennett on his way to Open Space re-election

Morgan Hill resident has 58 percent of ballots counted

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
Incumbent Alex Kennett is well ahead in the vote count for his reelection bid to the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority District 1 Director’s seat.

According to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters’ website, as of Nov. 4 Kennett has received about 58 percent of the votes tallied, 100 percent of polling precincts reporting. Challenger Robert Howell has received about 42 percent of the vote.

A total of 52,360 ballots have been counted in the race so far.

District 1 on the OSA board of directors includes Morgan Hill and areas surrounding Gilroy and San Martin throughout South County. Kennett is a Morgan Hill resident.

Morgan Hill Times Staff

