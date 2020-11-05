Incumbent Alex Kennett is well ahead in the vote count for his reelection bid to the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority District 1 Director’s seat.

According to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters’ website, as of Nov. 4 Kennett has received about 58 percent of the votes tallied, 100 percent of polling precincts reporting. Challenger Robert Howell has received about 42 percent of the vote.

A total of 52,360 ballots have been counted in the race so far.

District 1 on the OSA board of directors includes Morgan Hill and areas surrounding Gilroy and San Martin throughout South County. Kennett is a Morgan Hill resident.