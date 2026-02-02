The criminal case against Christina Johnson, the former operator of a daycare in Gilroy, was dismissed in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Jan. 29.

Felony charges against Johnson related to a Gilroy Police investigation dating back to 2024 were dismissed due to insufficient evidence, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said on Jan. 30.

The DA’s office in July 2025 had charged Johnson, 60, with six felonies alleging she had sexually abused a child in her care. Each of the charges carried a potential sentence of 15 years or more in prison.

Johnson was arrested and booked at Elmwood Correctional Facility in August, and remained there until her release on bail on Jan. 21.

Now, after a judge ruled this week that there is not enough evidence to support the charges, Johnson is free from custody. In a phone interview, she told this newspaper that the charges and publicity the investigation generated have caused considerable financial and reputational damage to her and her family.

“Justice has prevailed,” Johnson said. “I am very grateful for the system seeing innocence… I wish I could do something to prevent this from happening to someone else.”

Johnson had operated a daycare business on Hastings Place in Gilroy for about 10 years. Her daughter, Breana Romero, said Johnson had been a licensed daycare provider for more than 20 years.

“We’re really happy with the outcome of the case and want the public to be aware of it,” Romero said.

DA Jeff Rosen’s office charged Johnson after accusations were made by a child she had fostered. Gilroy Police investigated the accusations before Johnson was charged.

The local charges were preceded in 2024 by accusations of child endangerment in Shasta County, but those charges were dismissed in February 2025.

Public records show that state daycare licensing officials, starting in April 2023, had investigated numerous complaints about Johnson’s Gilroy daycare facility. The business was cited for two violations in May 2024, then tagged with a temporary suspension and order to close in June.

Johnson has not yet resumed daycare services since her release from county custody. She said she “would like to pursue a normal, successful business and restore my reputation.”

“I’ve worked 27 years to build what I’ve built,” she added.