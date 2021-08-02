good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 3, 2021
Silvia Quintero rings up a customer at the Hicklebee's store in Downtown Willow Glen, in Santa Clara County, Calif., on June 15, 2021. The children's bookstore plans to continue a mask mandate for the foreseeable future. (Harika Maddala/Bay City News)
Indoor mask mandate returns to Santa Clara County

Health officials throughout Bay Area adopt guidelines

By: Eli Walsh
Health officials in seven Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley issued a new indoor mask mandate Monday as the region faces a wave of new Covid-19 cases due to the more infectious delta variant and the remaining swath of unvaccinated residents.

The mandate will take effect Tuesday at 12:01am in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties as well as Berkeley and require residents to wear a mask indoors in public settings like retail stores, regardless of whether they’re vaccinated or not. 

Health officials in the seven counties also urged residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible if they have yet to do so, noting that the prevalence of the delta variant puts unvaccinated people at even higher risk of infection, serious illness and death.

While so-called breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated people are possible, the health officials noted they remain exceedingly rare and the three available vaccines also significantly reduce the chance of developing serious illness or dying from Covid-19. 

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.

Eli Walsh

