Inclusive playground celebrates grand opening

The Magical Bridge Playground in Morgan Hill came to reality through a network of partnerships among organizations and individuals throughout the local community, according to city officials. Many of those partners were in attendance at the grand opening celebration of the Magical Bridge park on June 4.

The Magical Bridge Playground is designed for visitors of all ages and abilities. The playground includes various play zones and features a two-story playhouse with stage, an outdoor classroom, a musical harp, slides, swings and more. The playground is located at the Morgan Hill Community Park on West Edmundson Avenue.

A focal point of the playground, the playhouse and stage, was sponsored by Cecelia Ponzini and the Edward Boss Prado Foundation, says a press release from the City of Morgan Hill.

“The Magical Bridge Playhouse is not only a legacy to our beloved son, Edward, but a legacy for my family, the City of Morgan Hill, and all donors,” said Cecelia Ponzini, CEO of the Edward Boss Prado Foundation.

The Prado Foundation donated $50,000 to the playground and is also supporting the ongoing maintenance with an additional $20,000, according to city staff. The Edward Boss Prado Foundation plans to continue advocating and raising funds to support the ongoing maintenance of the playground and playhouse.

“The City of Morgan Hill is so grateful to Cecelia Ponzini and the Edward Boss Prado Foundation for their generous support of the Magical Bridge Playground in Morgan Hill,” said Public Services Director Chris Ghione. “Not only has the Edward Boss Prado Foundation sponsored the playhouse and stage, but they are also continuing their support through ongoing maintenance to ensure the playground stays magical for all who visit.”

The playhouse and stage is a space where children of all ages and abilities can play and explore. The playhouse was constructed by Barbara Butler of Barbara Butler Artist-Builder, Inc.

“Each Magical Bridge Playhouse is slightly different, incorporating input from the local community and adapting to the site,” Butler said. “I love building imaginative play spaces for kids, especially when the playground is designed for everyone in our community, regardless of ability.”

The Edward Boss Prado Foundation was established in 2013 by Gary and Cecelia Ponzini as a legacy to Cecelia’s son, Edward Boss Prado. The mission of the Edward Boss Prado Foundation is to work to empower people who are in need with resources that foster dignity and respect, says the press release. The Prado Foundation serves the South Santa Clara County area. For information about the Edward Boss Prado Foundation and their programs, visit edwardbossprado.org.

Barbara Butler Artist-Builder Inc specializes in play structures and treehouses for kids of all ages, for both public and residential use. Butler built her first Magical Bridge Playhouse in 2015 in Palo Alto and she’s excited to open her fourth Magical Bridge Playhouse and Stage in Morgan Hill, says the press release.

The Magical Bridge Foundation, based out of Palo Alto, designed the local playground, the city’s press release continues. Magical Bridge Playgrounds are designed to meet the needs of everyone, including the one-in-four people living with visible or invisible disabilities.

For information about the Magical Bridge Playground Morgan Hill and to get involved with the project, visit morgan-hill.ca.gov/magicalbridge.

June 4 grand opening. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

June 4 grand opening. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

June 4 grand opening. Photo: Tarmo Hannula