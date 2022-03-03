good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
50 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
March 3, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Impact report released on high-speed rail project

By: Staff Report
7
0

The California High-Speed Rail Authority released its Final Environmental Impact Report on Feb. 25 for the San Jose to Merced Project Section.

The Authority’s Board of Directors will hold a meeting on April 20 and 21 to consider whether to certify the report and approve the preferred alternative. That alternative includes modifying the San Jose Diridon Station, upgrading the rail corridor between San Jose and Gilroy, a downtown Gilroy station, a South Gilroy maintenance-of-way facility, dedicated high-speed rail infrastructure through the Pacheco Pass, and dedicated high-speed rail infrastructure continuing across the San Joaquin Valley to connect to the Central Valley.

The report is available on the Authority’s website at hsr.ca.gov, or you can request an electronic copy by calling 800.455.8166.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

AAUW online event will celebrate 50 years of Title IX

Staff Report -
Santa Clara County branches of the American Association of...
Agriculture

Local collaboration keeps heritage oak healthy

Michael Moore -
A local tree service, biochemistry company and property owner...
Crime

MHPD files gun violence restraining order against San Jose officer 

Michael Moore -
A San Jose Police veteran potentially faces the loss...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,836FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

AAUW online event will celebrate 50 years of Title IX

Local collaboration keeps heritage oak healthy