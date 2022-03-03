Impact report released on high-speed rail project

The California High-Speed Rail Authority released its Final Environmental Impact Report on Feb. 25 for the San Jose to Merced Project Section.

The Authority’s Board of Directors will hold a meeting on April 20 and 21 to consider whether to certify the report and approve the preferred alternative. That alternative includes modifying the San Jose Diridon Station, upgrading the rail corridor between San Jose and Gilroy, a downtown Gilroy station, a South Gilroy maintenance-of-way facility, dedicated high-speed rail infrastructure through the Pacheco Pass, and dedicated high-speed rail infrastructure continuing across the San Joaquin Valley to connect to the Central Valley.

The report is available on the Authority’s website at hsr.ca.gov, or you can request an electronic copy by calling 800.455.8166.