good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
80.9 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
July 13, 2022
Article Search
The Magnolias, proposed
NewsAgricultureEconomyFeaturedLocal News

Housing project to include homes for farmworkers

The Magnolias apartment complex proposes 66 affordable units

By: Staff Report
59
0

A newly funded housing complex in Morgan Hill will include units specially dedicated for farmworkers, the city announced on July 11. 

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors originally signed off on a $13.2 million proposal for the site on June 28. 

The Magnolias will be a 1.26-acre, multi-family rental community at 17965 Monterey Road. The 66-unit complex will consist of 16 studios, 16 one-bedroom apartments, 17 two-bedroom apartments and 17 three-bedroom apartments. 

Morgan Hill has a 1% apartment vacancy rate, according to city officials, and rents are not affordable for everyone. The Magnolias will provide housing options to households earning 30 to 60% of the area’s median income, which for a family of four in Morgan Hill is $168,500. 

In addition to farmworkers, The Magnolias will provide housing for previously unhoused people and families. 

Amenities include open lounge and seating areas, a laundry facility, indoor and outdoor play spaces, secure bicycle storage, a pet wash station, a community garden, electric vehicle charging stations and transit passes for each household.

“The creation of farmworker housing is long overdue,” said Rebecca Garcia, city housing director. “Farmworkers struggle disproportionately with housing insecurity, leading them to sleep in their vehicles, illegally converted garages, and living doubled-up in substandard conditions. Farmworkers are an essential part of the workforce in sustaining food supply and agricultural success in South County.”

Funding for the project comes from Measure A, an affordable housing bond that was passed by voters in 2016.

The agriculture industry in Santa Clara County employs over 8,000 residents and contributes $830 million annually to the economy, according to the city.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.     

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Santa Clara County Parks open for free July 30

Staff Report -
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Park...
Local News

Locals graduate from California Connections Academy

Staff Report -
Morgan Hill residents Conall Hutcheson and Emma Mahler graduated...
Business

Alara Cellars reopens in new downtown digs

Staff Report -
After a nearly two-year hiatus, due in part to...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,868FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Santa Clara County Parks open for free July 30

Locals graduate from California Connections Academy