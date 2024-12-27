HomeFirst—a nonprofit organization that focuses on ending homelessness—hosted a festive gift distribution at Royal Oak Village in Morgan Hill.

The event aimed to ease the financial burden that low-income families face during the holidays and ensure that no child goes without a gift this holiday season, says a press release from HomeFirst.

Royal Oak Village is a recently opened affordable housing complex in Morgan Hill, where 18 units are designated for families who were previously unhoused. These families are supported by a HomeFirst Rapid Rehousing program, which offers on-site case management Monday through Friday, and other critical services, says the press release.

The event was held in Royal Oak Village’s new community room, which HomeFirst staff decorated with tinsel and snowflakes. Snacks, sweet treats and hot chocolate were provided to help foster the holiday spirit.

Families, HomeFirst staff, and HomeFirst’s CEO, René Ramirez were in attendance.

At the family event, parents received a gift and stocking stuffer for each of their children, ranging from infants to 14 years old, says the press release. Some collected the gifts to be opened at a later date, while others opened them during the celebration.

HomeFirst teamed up with donors and Royal Oak Village to provide holiday gifts for local families in need. Contributed photo.

Gifts ranged from books to dolls, sports equipment, art supplies, stuffed animals and LEGOs.

“Seeing the joy of children receiving a gift from their parents and how they light up, is why we do this,” said Annette Pizzo, HomeFirst’s Director of Community Engagement. “Every family deserves to celebrate the holidays, and the support of our generous community helps make this possible.”

Gifts were donated by HomeAid Northern California and the Northwest YMCA, and were wrapped in bright, seasonal paper at “Beers and Bows,” a networking event that HomeFirst hosted for its young professional supporters, says the press release.

Furthermore, a HomeFirst case manager collected parent input, which was used to match children with a donated gift.

Royal Oak Village, located at 15480 Monterey Road, is the fourth affordable housing community built by Blieu Companies in Morgan Hill, according to city officials. Royal Oak Village is located on a 3.7-acre site west of the intersection of Monterey and Watsonville roads.

Of the 73 affordable units at Royal Oak Village, 30 are dedicated for farmworker housing, 18 are set aside as Rapid Rehousing units for homeless people and families, and 24 are designated for individuals and families earning up to 50% of the area median income.

The new residential project also includes amenities such as a clubhouse, outdoor playground and a dog park.

HomeFirst serves the Bay Area community through low-barrier programming (prevention, outreach, shelters and interim and permanent housing programs) and systems leadership—meeting each person where they are by offering support and resources that address immediate and long-term housing needs, says the press release.