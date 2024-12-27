After the NHL’s Christmas break, the Calgary Flames resume play with a game at San Jose on Dec. 28 at 7pm—bringing goalie Dustin Wolf back near his childhood home on a road trip.

The Flames follow the next night with a 5pm contest in Las Vegas against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Recent results for Calgary with Dustin Wolf in goal (as of Dec. 23)

Dec. 21: Won 6-4 vs. Chicago

Dec. 17: Lost 4-3 (OT) vs. Boston

Dec. 14: Won 3-0 vs. Florida

Season Totals

Wolf’s record: 10-5-2 with a Save Percentage of .910 and a Goals Against Average of 2.80

Calgary’s record: 16-11-7, tied for fourth in the Pacific Division

The Wolf Watch is a periodic look-in at the NHL career of Gilroy native/ex-Morgan Hill resident Dustin Wolf, goalie for the NHL’s Calgary Flames.