Saul Dreier, a survivor of the Holocaust and founder of the Holocaust Survivor Band, will speak and perform at a special event in Morgan Hill on Nov. 18.

Born in Poland in 1925, Dreier’s youth came to a halt in 1939 with the outbreak of World War Two, says a press release from Chabad Jewish Center of South County, which is hosting the Nov. 18 event. After living in the Ghetto, Dreier survived working in Oscar Schindler’s famed factory.

Eventually he was sent to—and survived—three concentration and labor camps: Mauthausen, Gusen and Linz.

All throughout, Dreier’s love for music remained as a source of hope and strength.

“We didn’t have anything to eat, but when we heard music, it made us come alive”, Saul said in the press release.

In 2014, after 15 years of retirement, Dreier, together with fellow survivors and their children, founded the Holocaust Survivor Band. They have performed around the world, including concerts in Auschwitz, Israel and across the U.S.

Dreier, now age 99, will travel to Morgan Hill from his home in Florida to share his story of survival and resilience and play his drums alongside a lively klezmer band.

The event is open to the public, and will start at 7pm Nov. 18, taking place at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill.

“We are looking forward to this historic evening of music and courage,” said Rabbi Mendel Liberow, Chabad’s director. “With the dwindling number of Holocaust survivors, this is a rare special opportunity to experience a fading chapter of our history. Together, let us stand firm in sending a message against hate and intolerance.”

Seating at the Nov. 18 Morgan Hill event is limited. Tickets are available online at JewishMH.com/survivor