Longtime Democratic incumbent U.S. Representative Zoe Lofgren holds a commanding lead in the Nov. 5 election for the 18th congressional seat.

According to the California Secretary of State’s office, Lofgren has received more than 82,400 votes, or 63% of the ballots counted, in the Nov. 5 election. The latest results were posted at 2:16pm Nov. 6.

Robert Rivas

Challenger Peter Hernandez, a Hollister resident and local business owner, has received nearly 48,200 votes, or 37% of those counted, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Hernandez is a former San Benito County supervisor.

The 18th congressional district includes all or portions of Santa Clara and San Benito counties.

In other regional election news, California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas is winning in the race for reelection to his State Assembly District 29 seat. As of Wednesday afternoon, Rivas had received about 64% or 55,690 votes, the Secretary of State’s office says.

Republican challenger J.W. Paine has received 30,854 votes, or about 36% in his bid for the District 29 seat, according to the latest results.