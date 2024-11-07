The Indoor Football League last week released its 2025 schedule, and the Morgan Hill-based Bay Area Panthers will kick off their fourth season at home against the San Antonio Gunslingers on March 30.

The Panthers, who won the 2023 IFL National Championship, are slated to have a competitive 16-game lineup, says a press release from the Panthers.

Following matchups with San Diego and Northern Arizona at home at San Jose’s SAP Center, the Panthers will play their first road game against the expansion Fishers Freight on April 19, 2025 in Indiana.

“I’m ecstatic and inspired to see such a competitive game schedule for the 2025 regular season,” said Head Coach Rob Keefe. “Our goals, as always, are to bring a great brand of entertainment to our fan base, and to strive to win the Indoor Football League Championship (again).”

Keefe and the Panthers’ coaching staff are assembling the roster to compete for a title run in 2025, and they embrace the challenge of the upcoming season, the Panthers said.

“We can’t wait to have our fans pack the SAP Center as we put on a show for them at each home game. Go Panthers!” said Keefe.

The Panthers’ full 2025 season home schedule is below. All home games are played at SAP Center:

• March 30 vs. San Antonio Gunslingers

• April 6 vs. San Diego Strike Force

• April 12 vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers

• May 4 vs. San Diego Strike Force

• May 18 vs. Tucson Sugar Skulls

• June 7 vs. Tulsa Oilers

• June 21 vs. Arizona Rattlers

• July 12 vs. Vegas Knight Hawks