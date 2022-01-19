Help needed at Bay Area food banks

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and four other Bay Area food banks have a critical shortage of volunteers and are reaching out to the public for assistance.

Collectively, Bay Area food banks feed about one million people each month.

Second Harvest, Alameda County Community Food Bank and San Francisco Marin Food bank are reporting an increase in requests for home delivery of free groceries, as more people are forced to isolate due to exposure or illness related to the omicron variant.

Second Harvest Food Bank serves Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, and supplies many independent food distribution programs in Morgan Hill.

Volunteer rates at food banks tend to be traditionally slow between January and March after the holiday season, but this year’s drop was more significant as employers, schools and communities reinstate stay-at-home policies, according to Diane Baker Hayward of Second Harvest.

To volunteer at Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, visit tinyurl.com/ccyx33e3.

