January 19, 2022
Volunteer Liz Gular, of Morgan Hill, helps a client of the Reach Out food pantry load groceries into their vehicle Jan. 18. The Reach Out pantry is located in the parking lot behind St. Catherine Church, 17400 Peak Ave. Coordinators on site Jan. 18 said they have a steady, reliable volunteer force, but the pantry could use donations. For more information, call Reach Out at 408.500.5659. Photo: Michael Moore
Help needed at Bay Area food banks

Volunteers help feed 1 million people throughout region

By: Staff Report
Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and four other Bay Area food banks have a critical shortage of volunteers and are reaching out to the public for assistance. 

Collectively, Bay Area food banks feed about one million people each month. 

Second Harvest, Alameda County Community Food Bank and San Francisco Marin Food bank are reporting an increase in requests for home delivery of free groceries, as more people are forced to isolate due to exposure or illness related to the omicron variant. 

Second Harvest Food Bank serves Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, and supplies many independent food distribution programs in Morgan Hill. 

Volunteer rates at food banks tend to be traditionally slow between January and March after the holiday season, but this year’s drop was more significant as employers, schools and communities reinstate stay-at-home policies, according to Diane Baker Hayward of Second Harvest.

To volunteer at Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, visit tinyurl.com/ccyx33e3.  

