The National Weather Service is forecasting a heat wave coming to the Bay Area this week, with the hottest day being Wednesday.

A heat advisory is in effect from Tuesday to Thursday. The East Bay is predicted to have the highest temperatures, reaching the mid 90s Tuesday, upper 90s to low 100s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows are predicted to be in the 60s to low 70s.

Those who are sensitive to heat and those without effective cooling or hydration options are encouraged to be cautious and limit outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening. Kids and pets should not be left in vehicles. People should take frequent hydration and cooling breaks.

Heat impacts in the coastal regions are still uncertain, with the current forecast predicting highs from upper 60s to mid 70s, according to the weather service.

For inland areas around Tracy, Stockton and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, an excessive heat warning will be in effect from 11am Tuesday to 8pm Thursday, when triple-digit temperatures are expected.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.