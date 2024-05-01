Morgan Hill’s Annual Family Health & Wellness Resource Fair is back and better than ever, with five days of workshops, exhibits and activities all taking place May 14-18 at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill.

According to Cricket Rubino, Chair of the Morgan Hill Senior Advisory Committee, “This Fair is a great collaborative effort by the City of Morgan Hill, the Chamber of Commerce, our school district, and the Senior Advisory Committee. We are working together to prioritize health and wellness for the entire community and we want everyone to know about the wealth of resources available to them.”

Harpreet Vittal, Morgan Hill Parks & Recreation Commissioner, added, “It’s also a great opportunity for local businesses and nonprofits to showcase their services focused on various aspects of health and wellness for people of all ages. Last year’s Resource Fair welcomed more than 300 families. We anticipate another good turnout this year.”

A full slate of health and wellness workshops during the fair includes: Mental Health Awareness and “Health and Wealth: The myths and realities of life in retirement” from 6:30-8:30pm May 14; “Digital Reputation and Cyber Bullying” from 6:30-8pm May 15; “Substance Use/Prevention Awareness and Suicide Prevention” from 6:30-8pm May 16; and a blood drive with the Stanford Blood Center 10am-5pm May 17.

Additional workshops include “Plant Powered: How to Prevent Chronic Illness, Lose Weight, and Feel Great with the Power of Plants” from 10-11am May 17; “Shopping on a budget: Learn tips to help you save money while eating healthier and how to prepare a meal for a family of 4 for $10” from 2-3:30pm May 17; “Mindscapes, Mocktails and Music,” a paint party celebrating brain health and creativity from 6:30-8:30pm May 17.

The Health & Wellness Resources Fair continues from 10am-2pm May 18, where families will learn about local resources such as the CalFresh Healthy Living program, insurance services, housing resources, dentists and counseling services, as well as fitness and wellness coaches.

“South County families are busier than ever today,” said Anna Bielecki, Supervisor of the Morgan Hill Senior Center. “Our Resource Fair is like a ‘one-stop shop’ that puts an array of health and wellness resources at their fingertips.”

The Kids Zone offers kids a space to burn off some of their youthful energy and get creative with arts and crafts activities.

The Veterans Administration will be on hand with information on benefits available to Veterans of all branches of U.S. military service.

“Older adults in our community often face challenges of making ends meet on a fixed income, living alone, or coping with a serious illness,” said Bielecki. “At the Fair they’ll find information on healthcare, meals, housing, transportation and social activities.”

Fair goers can get their groove on with music and dance led by City of Morgan Hill Recreation Coordinator, Chiquy Mejia, and her Chiqlets Dance Team. Other performers will include youth choirs, solo singers and a jazz band, all from Morgan Hill Unified District (MHUSD) schools.

Many event activities are designed to encourage intergenerational participation. According to Julie Duran, Student Linked Services Coordinator for MHUSD, “We need opportunities like this where our students and their families can spend time together and explore community resources that support healthy lifestyles.”

Food trucks will be on hand for purchase of tasty food, ice cream and beverages.

Admission to the Resource Fair is free, and like all good fairs, there will be raffles, giveaways and prizes.

For more information about the fair, visit https://tinyurl.com/3ukms8h5.

For more information about workshops at the fair, visit https://tinyurl.com/3ep4c767.

To register to be a volunteer, visit https://tinyurl.com/3tdh8kxy.