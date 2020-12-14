More than 200 people in more than 50 vehicles celebrated Hanukkah at the Dec. 13 drive-in celebration and Menorah lighting hosted by Chabad South County Jewish Center.

The celebration took place with Covid-19 safety precautions in place at the Morgan Hill Aquatics Center. Rabbi Mendel Liberow and City Manager Christina Turner were among the featured speakers who commented on the importance of celebrating community safely.

CalFire Santa Clara Unit Chief Jake Hass was the guest of honor who lit the center candle in recognition of the fire department’s dedication in keeping Morgan Hill safe in 2020.

Chabad South County community member Avi Gingold lit the Menorah.

Each car at the celebration received a holiday treat box with traditional Hanukkah foods. The crowd was also treated to a fire performance.

Hanukkah began Dec. 10 and continues through Dec. 18.