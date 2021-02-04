By Nick Gaich

We are all suffering in some way from the pandemic. There is one group that for nearly a year has been working tirelessly day in and day out saving lives while faced with exposure to both the virus and seeing its effects on our fellow citizens. At the same time, local restaurants have been struggling to stay open during the Covid-19 health restrictions.

A collaboration of local nonprofit organizations has undertaken means of expressing gratitude to these healthcare professionals and helping to support our local restaurants at the same time.

The Morgan Hill Community Foundation is actively raising funds that will fairly compensate our distressed restaurants for preparing meals our healthcare workers can have during a moment of pause from their stressful day. Several dedicated community volunteers have offered their time to pick up and deliver meals to our healthcare heroes, with initial focus to staff at Saint Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy and De Paul Health Center in Morgan Hill. So, it’s a win-win.

You can help by providing donations, delivering meals, or joining as a participating restaurant.

This program is a joint effort coordinated and overseen by the Morgan Hill Community Foundation, Morgan Hill Downtown Association and a broad-based community support team.

If you own a restaurant wanting to participate and have not yet been contacted, please reach out to David Dindak, Morgan Hill Downtown Association President, at [email protected] or Carolyn Wallace-Program Manager, at [email protected]

For those who may be able to support the Meals for Heroes Program through a charitable gift, the Morgan Hill Community Foundation has established a fund to obtain community donations.

Please visit the Morgan Hill Community Foundation website at https://www.morganhillcf.org/meals-for-heroes-program.html to provide your contribution.

Meals for Heroes is the brainchild of Cecily Murray, owner of the soon to be expanding medical facility on Juan Hernandez Drive in Morgan Hill. Thank you, Cecily, for the great idea and your assistance in launching this program.

I would also acknowledge Councilman John McKay for his passion to serve our community through a most turbulent time and his willingness and efforts in pulling together a collaborative team of dedicated nonprofit organizations to spearhead the Meals for Heroes program.

It is a privilege to serve our community alongside the Morgan Hill Downtown Association, individual volunteers and the generosity of our community donors to make a difference to all those in greatest need during this pandemic.

Nick Gaich is president of the Morgan Hill Community Foundation and downtown Morgan Hill business owner.