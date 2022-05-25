good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
68.5 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
May 26, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionGuest View

Guest view: A walk for a cause

By: The O'Rourke Family
40
0

On Sunday, May 15, if you happened to see over 100 people walking on Coyote Creek Trail, wearing navy blue tee shirts that said “Danger Future Flux Capacitors of America,” there is no need to worry. The walk was for a worthy cause to fight Mitochondrial Disease. “Mito” is a rare and often underdiagnosed disease that cut short the life of local resident, Ryan O’Rourke.  When Ryan was diagnosed, he fought hard and wanted to make a difference so others could benefit from his journey.

As a result, Ryan and his family started The Future Flux Capacitors team 11 years ago with seven people. It has turned into an annual event with over 100 people participating in this year’s Walk with the collective goal to raise funds and awareness for the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation. The UMDF’s mission is to promote research and education for diagnosis, treatment and cure of mitochondrial disorders and to provide support to affected individuals and families. For more information on Mitochondrial disease, visit www.UMDF.org

Ryan grew up in Morgan Hill, where he attended St. Catherine School and Live Oak High School. He graduated from San Jose State with a bachelor’s degree in Communications in 2012.

Many people knew Ryan around town. He was always positive with a smile on his face and made everyone he met feel like a friend. As a teenager, he was a scorekeeper and umpire for Morgan Hill Pony Baseball. In high school, he worked after school at the old Long’s Drugstore, Coyote Creek Golf Course and Cordevalle Country Club. He also played on the Live Oak Golf Team. In college, he worked at the San Jose Shark Stadium. Ryan worked hard!  

Later on, you may have run into Ryan at the Morgan Hill Rec Center working out; fighting the debilitating effects of his disease. As a result, his brothers started the Ryan O’Rourke Stay Strong Scholarship Fund that is awarded annually to LOHS students who have a 3.0 GPA, participate in high school sports and have had to overcome a personal challenge.  

For more information on this scholarship visit ryanorourkestaystrongfund.org. To date, four very deserving high school seniors have received a scholarship from the Ryan O’Rourke Stay Strong Fund. It is awarded every spring for seniors attending college in the fall.

For more information on Ryan’s Team “The Future Flux Capacitors of America” visit https://www.classy.org/team/400974

The O’Rourke Family

Morgan Hill

The O'Rourke Family

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

DA creates new unit for homeless, mentally ill defendants

The O'Rourke Family -
The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has created...
Guest View

Guest view: ‘Let Freedom Ring’

The O'Rourke Family -
The theme for this year’s Morgan Hill Freedom Fest...
Agriculture

Local grower excited for Mushroom Mardi Gras

The O'Rourke Family -
The Morgan Hill Mushroom Mardi Gras returns for the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,855FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

DA creates new unit for homeless, mentally ill defendants

Guest view: ‘Let Freedom Ring’