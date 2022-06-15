Ground broken for new apartment complex

MBK Rental Living and Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine were part of the June 7 groundbreaking event at Vida at Morgan Hill, a 389-unit apartment rental community on the north side of town.

Construction is officially underway at the community, which will consist of two- and three-story buildings and offer one- and two-bedroom garden-style apartments, says a press release from MBK Rental Living.

The project is located on a 19.5-acre site at the northwest corner of Sutter and Butterfield boulevards. The project will also be bound by Jarvis Drive to the north and Monterey Road to the west. MBK Rental Living is developing the project in partnership with Haseko Corporation.

A grand opening celebration is planned for when the project is complete in 2023, says the press release.