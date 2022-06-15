good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
85.8 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
June 15, 2022
Article Search
Contributed photo.
NewsBusinessFeaturedLocal News

Ground broken for new apartment complex

Vida at Morgan Hill expected to be complete in 2023

By: Staff Report
4
0

MBK Rental Living and Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine were part of the June 7 groundbreaking event at Vida at Morgan Hill, a 389-unit apartment rental community on the north side of town.

Construction is officially underway at the community, which will consist of two- and three-story buildings and offer one- and two-bedroom garden-style apartments, says a press release from MBK Rental Living.

The project is located on a 19.5-acre site at the northwest corner of Sutter and Butterfield boulevards. The project will also be bound by Jarvis Drive to the north and Monterey Road to the west. MBK Rental Living is developing the project in partnership with Haseko Corporation.

A grand opening celebration is planned for when the project is complete in 2023, says the press release.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Election turnout low in South County

Staff Report -
Gilroy and Morgan Hill had some of the lowest...
Business

City hopes to entice hotels with tax rebate incentives

Michael Moore -
The Morgan Hill City Council, hoping to send the...
Guest View

Guest view: Celebrate Title IX

submitted -
Many know how downtown restaurant Rosy’s at the Beach...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,853FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Election turnout low in South County

City hopes to entice hotels with tax rebate incentives