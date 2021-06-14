good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
June 15, 2021
Article Search
Firefighters finish mopping up a vegetation fire June 14 that occurred near the intersection of Dunne Avenue and Highway 101. Photo: CalFire
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Grass fire contained on Dunne Ave.

By: Staff Report
138
0

Firefighters on June 14 contained two vegetation fires in southern Santa Clara Valley, including a grass fire near the intersection of Dunne Avenue and Highway 101 in Morgan Hill.

The blaze, dubbed the “Dunne Fire” on CalFire’s social media channels, burned about one-quarter acre of grass near the Highway 101 off-ramp, according to the CalFire Santa Clara Unit’s Twitter feed. The fire was contained by just after 2pm.

Also on June 14, a vegetation fire in the area of Silicon Valley Road and Basking Ridge in San Jose grew to about 30 acres. CalFire called in air attack resources, among other equipment, before stopping the blaze’s forward progress about 1:30pm, according to CalFire SCU.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Acorns fall to Los Gatos in CCS playoffs

Emanuel Lee -
As the final out was recorded, several Live Oak...
High School Sports

Conn throws no hitter; Sobrato advances in CCS playoffs

Morgan Hill Times Staff -
William Conn threw a 6-inning no-hitter to lead Sobrato...
COVID-19

Santa Clara County to close four vaccination sites

Jana Kadah -
Four out of Santa Clara's five mass vaccination sites...
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Grass fire contained on Dunne Ave.

Acorns fall to Los Gatos in CCS playoffs