Grass fire contained on Dunne Ave.

Firefighters on June 14 contained two vegetation fires in southern Santa Clara Valley, including a grass fire near the intersection of Dunne Avenue and Highway 101 in Morgan Hill.

The blaze, dubbed the “Dunne Fire” on CalFire’s social media channels, burned about one-quarter acre of grass near the Highway 101 off-ramp, according to the CalFire Santa Clara Unit’s Twitter feed. The fire was contained by just after 2pm.

Also on June 14, a vegetation fire in the area of Silicon Valley Road and Basking Ridge in San Jose grew to about 30 acres. CalFire called in air attack resources, among other equipment, before stopping the blaze’s forward progress about 1:30pm, according to CalFire SCU.