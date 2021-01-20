good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
47.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
January 22, 2021
Article Search
‘VERY GRATEFUL’ Emergency Room Dr. Roger Chiou received South County’s first dose of the new Covid-19 vaccine at Saint Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy Dec. 17. SLRH Clinical Nurse Liesel Short (right) administered the vaccine to Chiou and some of his frontline colleagues throughout the afternoon. Photo: Michael Moore
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Vaccination appointments being scheduled in Gilroy

Valley Health Center Gilroy has capacity of up to 500 daily

By: Erik Chalhoub
541
0

A site at Valley Health Center Gilroy can vaccinate up to 500 people per day, according to Santa Clara County Public Health, and officials will be set up in Gilroy Jan. 21 to help people sign up for appointments.

According to county health data, as of Jan. 19, more than 153,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been allocated to county health providers, with the County of Santa Clara Health System receiving the lion’s share. Nearly 110,000 have been administered.

Gilroy continues to be a hotspot for the virus, with 489 new cases reported between Jan. 11-18, according to county data. Since March, the city has reported 6,133 cases, totaling more than 10 percent of the population.

In Morgan Hill, 251 new cases were reported from Jan. 11-18.

The county is now authorized by the state to vaccinate anyone 65 and older, but due to limited vaccine supply, it is only offering vaccination to people 75 and older.

Mass vaccination sites at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds and Berger Drive in San Jose have been set up for more than a week, but a site at Valley Health Center Gilroy offers “greater per capita vaccine access in Gilroy than in any other city in the county,” health officials said in a statement.

County officials say the Gilroy site has the capacity to vaccinate between 400 and 500 people per day, with the expectation that it will be increased to 600 per day in the coming weeks.

“The County plans to expand access to vaccination in all parts of the county in the coming weeks and months, and encourages all other large health systems to do the same,” the statement read. “Kaiser, in particular, serves a large percentage of the population in the southern portions of the county and we hope and expect they too will expand access to residents of the greater Gilroy area.”

Santa Clara County Public Health will be at San Ysidro Park, 7700 Murray Ave. in Gilroy, on Jan. 21 to help people 75 years or older sign up for a vaccination appointment.

For information, visit sccfreevax.com.

Avatar
Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

School district aims for March 22 return to class

Michael Moore -
Morgan Hill Unified School District officials are hoping to bring students at all grade levels back to the classrooms in time for the start of the final quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
Read more
Crime

Possible suspect in Gilroy homicide shot by police

Michael Moore -
San Jose Police shot and killed a man Jan. 21 who may have been involved in a recent homicide and other shootings in Gilroy and Morgan Hill, according to authorities.
Read more
News

‘Tiny homes’ planned for RV park

Erik Chalhoub -
A Stockton-based manufactured home operator plans to convert the...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

School district aims for March 22 return to class

Possible suspect in Gilroy homicide shot by police